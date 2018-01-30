Wye Oak Announce New Album The Louder I Call, the Faster It Runs, Release Title Track

The shapeshifting indie rock duo Wye Oak have announced their fifth album, titled The Louder I Call, the Faster It Runs, out April 6 via Merge. They’ve also released the soaringly poppy title track, which follows the path set out on 2014’s Shriek and frontwoman Jenn Wasner’s Dungeonesse side project, swapping shimmering layers of synth in for the blown-out guitar that dominated their early records. Hear “The Louder I Call, The Faster It Runs” below, and see Wye Oak’s upcoming tour dates after that.

Wye Oak tour dates

Feb 16 New York, NY – Symphony Space (Shriek suite with William Brittelle & Metropolis Ensemble)

Apr 06 Iowa City, IA – Mission Creek Festival

Apr 20 Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso Noord

Apr 21 Rotterdam, NL – Motel Mozaique Festival

Apr 22 Luxembourg, LU – De Gudde Wellen

Apr 25 Berlin, DE – BiNuu

Apr 26 Prague, CZ – MeetFactory

Apr 27 Vienna, AT – Fluc

Apr 29 Zurich, CH – Bogen F

May 01 Brussels, BE – Les Nuits Botanique @ Rotonde

May 02 Paris, FR – Le Pop Up

May 03 London, UK – Village Underground

May 04 Manchester, UK – The Deaf Institue

May 05 Liverpool, UK – Liverpool Sound City

May 06 Dublin, IE – Whelan’s

May 09 Asheville, NC – Grey Eagle

May 10 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

May 11 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

May 13 Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

May 14 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

May 15 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

May 17 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

May 18 Milwaukee, WI – The Back Room at Colectivo

May 19 St. Paul, MN – Turf Club

May 20 Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room

May 21 Kansas City, MO – Record Bar

May 23 Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

May 25 St. Louis, MO – Ready Room

May 26 Louisville, KY – Zanzabar

Jul 13 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

Jul 15 Seattle, WA – Neumos

Jul 17 San Francisco, CA – The Independent

Jul 18 Oakland, CA – Starline Social Club

Jul 19 Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room