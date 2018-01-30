New Music \
Wye Oak Announce New Album The Louder I Call, the Faster It Runs, Release Title Track
The shapeshifting indie rock duo Wye Oak have announced their fifth album, titled The Louder I Call, the Faster It Runs, out April 6 via Merge. They’ve also released the soaringly poppy title track, which follows the path set out on 2014’s Shriek and frontwoman Jenn Wasner’s Dungeonesse side project, swapping shimmering layers of synth in for the blown-out guitar that dominated their early records. Hear “The Louder I Call, The Faster It Runs” below, and see Wye Oak’s upcoming tour dates after that.
Wye Oak tour dates
Feb 16 New York, NY – Symphony Space (Shriek suite with William Brittelle & Metropolis Ensemble)
Apr 06 Iowa City, IA – Mission Creek Festival
Apr 20 Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso Noord
Apr 21 Rotterdam, NL – Motel Mozaique Festival
Apr 22 Luxembourg, LU – De Gudde Wellen
Apr 25 Berlin, DE – BiNuu
Apr 26 Prague, CZ – MeetFactory
Apr 27 Vienna, AT – Fluc
Apr 29 Zurich, CH – Bogen F
May 01 Brussels, BE – Les Nuits Botanique @ Rotonde
May 02 Paris, FR – Le Pop Up
May 03 London, UK – Village Underground
May 04 Manchester, UK – The Deaf Institue
May 05 Liverpool, UK – Liverpool Sound City
May 06 Dublin, IE – Whelan’s
May 09 Asheville, NC – Grey Eagle
May 10 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
May 11 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
May 13 Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair
May 14 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
May 15 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
May 17 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
May 18 Milwaukee, WI – The Back Room at Colectivo
May 19 St. Paul, MN – Turf Club
May 20 Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room
May 21 Kansas City, MO – Record Bar
May 23 Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater
May 25 St. Louis, MO – Ready Room
May 26 Louisville, KY – Zanzabar
Jul 13 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall
Jul 15 Seattle, WA – Neumos
Jul 17 San Francisco, CA – The Independent
Jul 18 Oakland, CA – Starline Social Club
Jul 19 Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room