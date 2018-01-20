Why Bonnie – “Made of Paper”

Austin four-piece Why Bonnie have a sound that’s endlessly familiar, yet one that still escapes description in fuzzy, effortless bliss. Originally the bedroom project of Blair Howerton, the band has spent the last few years channeling the shimmering dream pop of acts like Alvvays, Charly Bliss, and Beach House into something blown-out and overflowing with wide-eyed, summertime nostalgia.

On their latest single “Made of Paper,” the act explore changing generational relationships to take comfort in fact that the day’s endless difficulties aren’t really all that different from those that came before us. “I never knew my great-grandmother but I’m always told I have her skin,” sings Blair Howerton with the song’s opening, diving into a soaring indie-pop escapism.

Why Bonnie’s new EP In Water is out February 16 via Sports Day Records. Check out “Made of Paper” below.

