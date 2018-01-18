Waxahatchee and Hurray for the Riff Raff Announce Tour

Waxahatchee and Hurray for the Riff Raff have announced an April tour featuring special guests Bedouine. The tour kicks off April 11 in Durham, North Carolina, and finish off on April 29 in Austin. Waxahatchee, the musical project of Katie Crutchfield, released Out in the Storm last July, while Hurray for the Riff Raff released The Navigator — one of our favorite albums of 2017 — in March. View a full list of tour dates via Waxahatchee’s Instagram post below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BeFBSHNlqXO