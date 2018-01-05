On the Tidal exclusive mini doc “Deep DIIV“, DIIV chronicle the days leading up to their 2017 one-off acoustic gig in Brooklyn. Recorded after Zachary Cole Smith’s rehab stint, “Deep DIIV” has the frontman opening up about the “intense” and “profound” power of music with respect to his personal journey, and the band’s struggles throughout their six year career. “On the first two records, or especially the first record, all the shows, it felt like we were swept up in this thing bigger than us,” he admitted. Since his recovery, Smith has added more covers to the band’s catalog — catch them performing snippets of My Bloody Valentine’s “When You Sleep” and a (Sandy) Alex G cover in the full doc.