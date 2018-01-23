Watch the War on Drugs Play Their #1 Hit on the Tonight Show

After becoming first-time Grammy nominees last month, the War On Drugs enjoyed another bit of validation from the music industry establishment this month when A Deeper Understanding single “Pain” went to #1 on Billboard’s Adult Alternative Airplay (AAA) chart. (Alas, they’ve yet to even chart on the Hot 100, but maybe they can accomplish that by collaborating with labelmate Cardi B.) So upon their visit to Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show last night, Adam Granduciel and friends of course chose to spotlight their big hit, even though they already played the same song on Kimmel last summer and their album is not exactly hurting for jams. It was a good performance anyhow, and you can watch it below.

This post originally appeared on Stereogum.