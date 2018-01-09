Video: Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings – “Searching for a New Day”

A little over one year after the death of Sharon Jones, Daptones Records has released a video celebrating the singer’s life and legacy. The clip for the uplifting and life-affirming “Searching for a New Day” features archival footage of Jones played in an intimate listening party. It’s hard not to get choked up watching the little girl, a stand-in for the next generation of artists, mesmerized by footage of the electrifying late leader of the Dap-Kings.

The “Searching for a New Day” video is the latest release from last fall’s posthumous album Soul of a Woman. The album was recorded shortly before Jones died following a battle with cancer at age of 60 in November 2016. Shortly after her passing, the Dap-Kings performed a medley in her honor on The Tonight Show.