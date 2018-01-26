Video: Liam Payne & Rita Ora – “For You”

“For You,” Liam Payne and Rita Ora’s arguably listenable song for the third installment of the Fifty Shades of Grey movie franchise, has a new music video. It features Ora dancing among hedges decked in silk roses as Payne paces angstily in a bramble-filled mansion, before they both start levitating. (Don’t ask questions.) Ora does get to wear two different dresses, so that’s nice. Watch below.

Fifty Shades Freed is in theaters February 9, if you’re into that kind of thing.