Unknown Mortal Orchestra – “American Guilt”

Amid rumblings of an imminent fourth album with the rumored title Sex & Food, Unknown Mortal Orchestra have released a new single, “American Guilt.” The distorted guitar of the introduction might first pass for psychedelic Queens of the Stone Age, but Jacob Portrait’s fuzzy bass and Ruban Nielson’s helium-huffing vocals quickly mark it as a UMO song.

Unknown Mortal Orchestra’s most recent album was 2015’s Multi-Love. They released a one-off single, “First World Problem,” in 2016. Hear “American Guilt” and check out the band’s newly announced U.S. and European tour dates with Makeness, Shamir, and Sylvan Esso below.

Unknown Mortal Orchestra 2018 tour dates:

April 22 – Northampton, MA @ Pearl Street w/ Makeness

April 23 – Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall w/ Makeness

April 25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel w/ Makeness

April 26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel w/ Makeness

April 27 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club w/ Makeness

April 28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer w/ Makeness

April 30 – Boston, MA @ Royale w/ Makeness

May 1 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre w/ Makeness

May 2 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall w/ Makeness

May 3 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre w/ Makeness

May 4 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue w/ Makeness

May 7 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre w/ Makeness

May 8 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom w/ Makeness

May 9 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater w/ Makeness

May 10 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater w/ Makeness

May 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern w/ Makeness

May 12 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s w/ Makeness

May 18 – Hamburg, Germany @ Uebel & Gefährlich w/ Makeness

May 19 – Berlin, Germany @ Kesselhaus w/ Makeness

May 20 – Heidelberg, Germany @ Karlstorbahnhof w/ Makeness

May 21 – Düsseldorf, Germany @ zakk w/ Makeness

May 22 – Paris, France @ La Gaîté Lyrique w/ Makeness

May 24 – London, United Kingdom @ Roundhouse w/ Makeness

May 25 – Bristol, United Kingdom @ SWX w/ Makeness

May 26 – Manchester, United Kingdom @ Strange Waves

May 27 – Leeds, United Kingdom @ World Island

May 28 – Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique w/ Makeness

June 10 – Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands @ Best Kept Secret Festival

July 6 – Richmond, VA @ The National w/ Shamir

July 7 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel w/ Shamir

July 8 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse w/ Shamir

July 9 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre w/ Shamir

July 11 – New Orleans, LA @ Republic w/ Shamir

July 12 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall w/ Shamir

July 13 – Austin, TX @ Stubbs BBQ w/ Shamir

July 14 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater w/ Shamir

July 16 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre w/ Shamir

July 17 – Ogden, UT @ Ogden Amphitheatre w/ Sylvan Esso, Shamir

July 18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Vinyl at Hard Rock

July 19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom