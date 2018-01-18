Video: U2 – “Get Out of Your Own Way”

U2 have released the video for “Get Out of Your Own Way,” off their latest album Songs of Experience. It’s a stop-motion animation directed by the Israeli graffiti Broken Fingaz crew, and most notably features Donald Trump in the White House while hooded Klansmen march outside, ride the subway, and return home to their Klan wives and Klan babies (the point presumably being that racism became normalized in 2017). Other nuanced politically topical imagery include multiple rainbows and a wall separating the two halves of a yin yang symbol. Watch it below.