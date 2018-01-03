Trump Attorney Threatens to Sue Bannon for Disparaging the President’s Family

Breitbart chairman and ex-White House chief strategist Steve Bannon finds himself in hot water in the wake of reports that Michael Wolff’s upcoming book about Donald Trump’s administration quotes Bannon dissing Trump campaign officials, including the president’s son-in-law and oldest son. POTUS issued an angry statement on Wednesday saying his former sidekick “lost his mind,” and now Trump attorney Charles Harder has issued a cease and desist letter threatening to sue Bannon if he continues speaking negatively about the Trump family’s flirtation with treason.

Harder, who led Hulk Hogan’s defamation lawsuit that bankrupted Gawker, claims Bannon’s comments violate an agreement he signed during Trump’s campaign while serving as the campaign’s chief executive. Trump forced all campaign staffers to sign a non-disclosure agreement barring them from ever publicly “demean[ing] or disparage[ing] … the Company, Mr. Trump, any Trump Company, any Family Member, or Any Family Member Company.” Harder writes in the letter that Bannon could be held liable for “monetary damages.”

“On behalf of our clients, legal notice was issued today to Stephen K. Bannon,” Harder said in a statement. “His actions of communicating with author Michael Wolff regarding an upcoming book give rise to numerous legal claims including defamation by libel and slander, and breach of his written confidentiality and non-disparagement agreement with our clients. Legal action is imminent.”

Harder previously represented Melania Trump in her libel lawsuits against The Daily Mail for publishing an article that claimed Melania formerly worked for an escort service. The attorney joined Jared Kushner’s legal team in October.