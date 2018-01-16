Timothée Chalamet and Alec Baldwin, two actors who have worked with Woody Allen, are taking vastly different positions in regards to having worked with the director, given Hollywood’s newly open eyes to sexual abuse, harassment, and exploitation. On Sunday night, Chalamet posted a statement on his Instagram account announcing that he would be donating his salary from the forthcoming Allen film A Rainy Day in New York.

“I have been asked in a few recent interviews about my decision to work on a film with Woody Allen last summer. I’m not able to answer the question directly because of contractual obligations. But what I can say is this: I don’t want to profit from my work on the film, and to that end, I am going to donate my entire salary to three charities: Time’s Up, the LGBT Centre in New York, and Rainn [the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network],” Chalamet wrote. “I want to be worthy of standing shoulder to shoulder with the brave artists who are fighting for all the people to be treated with the respect and dignity they deserve.”

The Call Me by Your Name star joins Rebecca Hall, Greta Gerwig, David Krumholtz, Mira Sorvino, and Griffin Newman in publicly denouncing Allen in the wake of accusations that he molested Dylan Farrow, the daughter he adopted with ex-partner Mia Farrow.

A post shared by Timothée Chalamet (@tchalamet) on Jan 15, 2018 at 8:51pm PST

Baldwin, however, isn’t swayed by Farrow’s pleas that her estranged father be held accountable for her alleged molestation as part of the #MeToo movement. The actor, who starred in the Allen films Alice, Blue Jasmine, and To Rome with Love, took to Twitter to defend his relationship with the director.

Woody Allen was investigated forensically by two states (NY and CT) and no charges were filed. The renunciation of him and his work, no doubt, has some purpose. But it’s unfair and sad to me. I worked w WA 3 times and it was one of the privileges of my career. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) January 16, 2018

It’s true that no charges were filed against Allen, but Baldwin neglects to mention why that was the case. According to Vanity Fair investigative reporter Maureen Orth, who reported extensively on the case, Connecticut prosecutor Frank Maco didn’t decline to prosecute the director because he he thought the accusations were bogus. From Vanity Fair:

The state attorney, Maco, said publicly he did have probable cause to press charges against Allen but declined, due to the fragility of the “child victim.” Maco told me that he refused to put Dylan through an exhausting trial, and without her on the stand, he could not prosecute Allen.

Orth also reiterated that Allen had “been in therapy for alleged inappropriate behavior toward Dylan with a child psychologist” before allegations that he had molested the then seven-year-old were made public. Mia Farrow had instructed her babysitters that Allen was “never to be left alone with Dylan,” Orth wrote.