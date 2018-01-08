The Weeknd Says He “Will No Longer Be Working With H & M” After Brand Publishes Offensive Picture

The Weeknd announced via Twitter that he is ending his relationship with clothing brand H&M after the Swedish retailer used a black child model to advertise a hoodie with the slogan “coolest monkey in the jungle” written across the chest. The singer began working with the brand last year, with the singer designing a The Weekend XO men’s line in addition to modeling in the Spring 2017 campaigns. “Woke up this morning shocked and embarrassed by this photo,” The Weeknd tweeted. “I’m deeply offended and will not be working with H&M anymore.”

woke up this morning shocked and embarrassed by this photo. i’m deeply offended and will not be working with @hm anymore… pic.twitter.com/P3023iYzAb — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) January 8, 2018

Questlove and New York Times columnist and CNN contributor Charles Blow also voiced their disapproval at image, which was used to advertise a sale in the UK. Blow tweeted a succinct “have you lost your damned minds?!?!?!” at the fashion brand’s account.

According to CNN, H & M removed the image from its website following accusations of racism. “This image has now been removed from all H&M channels and we apologize to anyone this may have offended,” Brand rep Anna Eriksson told CNN. H & M later released a more detailed statement. From USA Today: