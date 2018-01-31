News \
The War on Drugs Announce New 2018 Tour Dates
On the heels of their first Grammy win for Best Rock Album for A Deeper Understanding, the War on Drugs have announced a string of new tour dates in the U.S., along with several festival dates in Europe. The band is currently on tour in Australia, where they’ll play various locations of Laneway Festival over the weekend. They begin the U.S. leg of their tour April 11 at Las Vegas’s Brooklyn Bowl before continuing on to Coachella, Shaky Knees, and Panorama. The band will also play several European dates, including Barcelona’s Primavera Sound festival. View a full list of tour dates below.
The War on Drugs recently scored their very first number one hit, “Pain,” which hit the top of the Adult Alternative Songs chart in January. Their latest release, A Deeper Understanding, was one of our favorite albums of 2017.
The War on Drugs 2018 tour dates
Feb. 2 – Adelaide Sa, AU @ Laneway Festival
Feb. 3 – Melbourne, AU @ Laneway Festival
Feb. 4 – Sydney, AU @ Laneway Festival
Feb. 6 – Newton, AU @ Enmore Theatre
Feb. 7 – Newton, AU @ Enmore Theatre
Feb. 10 – Brisbane, AU @ Laneway Festival
Feb. 11 – Fremantle, AU @ Laneway Festival
Feb. 13 – Melbourne, AU @ Forum
Feb. 14 – Melbourne, AU @ Forum
April 11 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
April 13 – Indio, CA @ Coachella
April 17 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
April 18 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
April 20 – Indio, CA @ Coachella
May 4 – Sun. May 6 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
May 31 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
June 2 – London, UK @ Victoria Park
June 4 – Dublin, IE @ Forbidden Fruit Festival
June 15 – Sun. June 17 – Hunter, NY @ Mountain Jam Festival
July 5 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Hall
July 11 – Halifax, NS @ Hallifax Jazz Festival
July 13 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
July 13 – Sun. July 15 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival
July 14 – Sun. July 15 – Birmingham, AL @ Sloss Music & Arts Festival
July 22 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre
July 27 – New York, NY @ Panorama Music & Arts Festival
July 28 – Camden, NJ @ XPoNential Music Festival
Aug. 16 – Sun. Aug. 19 – Wales, UK @ Green Man Festival
Aug. 17 – Biddinghuizen, NE @ Lowlands Festival
Aug. 21 – Hannover, DE @ Capitol