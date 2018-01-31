The War on Drugs Announce New 2018 Tour Dates

On the heels of their first Grammy win for Best Rock Album for A Deeper Understanding, the War on Drugs have announced a string of new tour dates in the U.S., along with several festival dates in Europe. The band is currently on tour in Australia, where they’ll play various locations of Laneway Festival over the weekend. They begin the U.S. leg of their tour April 11 at Las Vegas’s Brooklyn Bowl before continuing on to Coachella, Shaky Knees, and Panorama. The band will also play several European dates, including Barcelona’s Primavera Sound festival. View a full list of tour dates below.

The War on Drugs recently scored their very first number one hit, “Pain,” which hit the top of the Adult Alternative Songs chart in January. Their latest release, A Deeper Understanding, was one of our favorite albums of 2017.

The War on Drugs 2018 tour dates

Feb. 2 – Adelaide Sa, AU @ Laneway Festival

Feb. 3 – Melbourne, AU @ Laneway Festival

Feb. 4 – Sydney, AU @ Laneway Festival

Feb. 6 – Newton, AU @ Enmore Theatre

Feb. 7 – Newton, AU @ Enmore Theatre

Feb. 10 – Brisbane, AU @ Laneway Festival

Feb. 11 – Fremantle, AU @ Laneway Festival

Feb. 13 – Melbourne, AU @ Forum

Feb. 14 – Melbourne, AU @ Forum

April 11 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

April 13 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

April 17 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

April 18 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

April 20 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

May 4 – Sun. May 6 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

May 31 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

June 2 – London, UK @ Victoria Park

June 4 – Dublin, IE @ Forbidden Fruit Festival

June 15 – Sun. June 17 – Hunter, NY @ Mountain Jam Festival

July 5 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Hall

July 11 – Halifax, NS @ Hallifax Jazz Festival

July 13 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

July 13 – Sun. July 15 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival

July 14 – Sun. July 15 – Birmingham, AL @ Sloss Music & Arts Festival

July 22 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre

July 27 – New York, NY @ Panorama Music & Arts Festival

July 28 – Camden, NJ @ XPoNential Music Festival

Aug. 16 – Sun. Aug. 19 – Wales, UK @ Green Man Festival

Aug. 17 – Biddinghuizen, NE @ Lowlands Festival

Aug. 21 – Hannover, DE @ Capitol