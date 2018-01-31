The Streets – “If You Ever Need to Talk I’m Here”

The Streets, the musical project of Mike Skinner, have released a new track, “If You Ever Need to Talk I’m Here.” Listen below. The new single follows “Burn Bridges” and “Sometimes I Hate My Friends More Than My Enemies,” the project’s first new music since 2011’s Computers and Blues.

Skinner has also announced a string of U.K. tour dates; these “greatest hits” shows will feature performances of the The Streets’ best-known records, A Grand Don’t Come for Free and Original Pirate Material.