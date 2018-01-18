News \
Stream The Worm’s Heart, the New “Flipped” Album From The Shins
Last month, following “flipped” versions of two tracks from their album The Heart’s Worm, The Shins announced that they’d be releasing “flipped” versions of their entire release. Flipping fast songs to slower tempos and slow songs to faster ones, the new album presents a radically different look at the songs of the original release, adding synths and drum machines to what once seemed a largely guitar-oriented affair. Listen below.