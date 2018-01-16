The National Announce Tour With Big Thief

The National diligently toured the world in support of Sleep Well Beast, their album from September, throughout the fall of last year, and are powering through the winter months as well. They’ve now announced an additional string of new dates to look forward to this spring, and Big Thief fans will also be delighted to learn that they’re providing support for every show. The two bands are also set to perform at the previously announced Homecoming festival, run by The National, which will occur in Cincinnati on April 28 and 29. See a complete list of The National’s upcoming dates at their website, and the new dates with Big Thief below.

We’re pleased to announce new 2018 tour dates, on sale Friday, January 19th at 10am local. Pre-sale begins tomorrow at 10am local with code: REALITYBASED.

@bigthiefmusic will join us at these shows.

Full tour dates at https://t.co/JrUsP4OQHJ. pic.twitter.com/mZBDNlzNTx — The National (@TheNational) January 16, 2018