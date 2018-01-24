News \
The Flaming Lips Announce 2018 Tour
The Flaming Lips have announced their first tour dates for 2018 following their fall 2017 co-headlining tour with Mac DeMarco. The band will perform seven shows this March in support of their fourteenth studio album Oczy Mlody. Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 26 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Click here for more details.
Mar. 3 – Okeechobee, FL @ Okeechobee Festival
Mar. 5 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre
Mar. 6 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine
Mar. 7 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
Mar. 9 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
Mar. 10 – Richmond, VA @ The National
Mar. 11 – Bensalem, PA @ XCite Center at Parx Casino