The Flaming Lips Announce 2018 Tour

The Flaming Lips have announced their first tour dates for 2018 following their fall 2017 co-headlining tour with Mac DeMarco. The band will perform seven shows this March in support of their fourteenth studio album Oczy Mlody. Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 26 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Click here for more details.

Mar. 3 – Okeechobee, FL @ Okeechobee Festival

Mar. 5 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

Mar. 6 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine

Mar. 7 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

Mar. 9 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

Mar. 10 – Richmond, VA @ The National

Mar. 11 – Bensalem, PA @ XCite Center at Parx Casino