The good people at PopSugar have compiled a Spotify playlist of songs featured in the wonderful British series The End of the F***ing World released this month on Netflix. Blur’s Graham Coxon curated the show’s selections, which range from Fleetwood Mac and Soko to Buzzcocks and Mazzy Star, plus a healthy dose of vintage doo-wop. It’s a nostalgic, mostly American, collection of songs that lend the violent hijinks waged by main characters James and Alyssa, teenage rebels ditching their hometown, an air of tongue-in-cheek schmaltz. Listen below.