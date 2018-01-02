NYPD Investigating Terry Richardson for Sexual Assault

The New York Police Department is investigating photographer Terry Richardson for sexual assault, New York Daily News reports. Multiple accusers told the newspaper that investigators from NYPD’s Special Victims Division have scheduled sit-down interviews in the wake of new reports that Richardson assaulted models in his Manhattan studio.

Public allegations that Richardson, famous for his vulgar candid portraits of celebrities, sexually harassed and assaulted subjects have followed him for nearly a decade. Last month, designer Lindsay Jones told HuffPost that Richardson exposed himself without her consent at his apartment in 2007, shoved his penis into her eye, and forced her to swallow his semen. Two days later, Daily News reported that ex-model Caron Bernstein alleged Richardson exposed himself during a shoot in 2003 and forced her to perform oral sex. Both accusers have been contacted by New York police.

Condé Nast International blacklisted Richardson in October.