Watch a Teaser for Taylor Swift’s “End Game” Video Featuring Ed Sheeran and Future

Taylor Swift’s video for “End Game,” her polarizing Ed Sheeran and Future collaboration from Reputation, is premiering at midnight tonight. This morning, Good Morning America debuted an exclusive preview for the clip, which is a kind of supercut of Swift living it up, whether in a bar, boat, or club, with her financial beneficiaries and apparent friends Ed Sheeran and Future. She’s in Tokyo! She’s on a motorcycle! She’s on a party bus! She’s wearing glasses! “She puts out great music, she knows how to do it,” Michael Strahan concludes. Watch below.

