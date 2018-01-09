Superchunk – “Erasure” ft. Stephin Merritt and Katie Crutchfield

Superchunk’s second single from their upcoming album What a Time to Be Alive, “Erasure,” comes complete with guest backing vocals from Katie Crutchfield from Waxahatchee and The Magnetic Fields mastermind Stephin Merritt. It’s a typically energetic pop-punk anthem with sociopolitical undertones, keeping in line with both the upcoming album’s eponymous single and their recent 7″ releases. You can preorder WaTTBA, out February 16, via Merge Records. Listen to “Erasure” below.