Suge Knight Accuses Police of Eavesdropping on Calls With His Lawyers

Suge Knight attempted to get court orders from his 2015 hit-and-run murder case thrown out Thursday, accusing prosecutors and the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department of illegally listening in on conversations he’s had with his lawyers. A motion filed by Knight’s team and obtained by TMZ alleges prosecutors and the sheriff’s department have “secretly listened to every word” of privileged phone calls with his attorneys Knight has placed from jail. The motion requested the judge throw out court orders which reportedly allowed the eavesdropping and limited visits because they were made by Judge John Cheroske, who was first appointed to Knight’s case but recused himself because he had previously represented one of Knight’s victims in court.

Knight’s motion to throw out the court orders was denied Thursday night. His trial for the murder of former business associate Terry Carter and attempted murder of Cle “Bone” Sloan on the set of the N.W.A. biopic Straight Outta Compton is set to begin next week.