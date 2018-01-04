Video: Sufjan Stevens – “Mystery of Love”

Sufjan Stevens has released a new music video for his song “Mystery of Love,” which he wrote for the Luca Guadagnino film Call Me By Your Name. The song is featured prominently in the movie’s trailer, so it is fitting that the official music video is largely comprised of clips from the film, in addition to footage taken at the Museo Archeologico Nazionale in Naples. Watch the video for “Mystery of Love” below.

Stevens contributed two other songs to Call Me By Your Name: another new song titled “Visions of Gideon” and a Doveman remix of Age of Adz’s opening track “Futile Devices.” The soundtrack also includes new music from Ryuichi Sakamoto, Giorgio Moroder, the Psychedelic Furs, and more.