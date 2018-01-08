Steely Dan Announce Tour With the Doobie Brothers

Steely Dan have announced a tour with the Doobie Brothers, which kicks off in Charlotte, North Carolina on May 10 and runs through July 14. A full list of tour dates is available on Steely Dan’s website. The tour follows the death of guitarist, vocalist, and co-founder Walter Becker in September 2017. Following Becker’s death, remaining co-founder Donald Fagen sued Becker’s estate for full ownership of the band name and related rights. In an interview late last year, Fagen discussed his personal thoughts on using the name after Becker’s death: “I would actually prefer to call it Donald Fagen and the Steely Dan Band or something like that. We got a lot of flak from Live Nation about [not] calling it Steely Dan…To me, Steely Dan was just me and Walter.”

The Doobie Brothers have a storied past with Steely Dan beyond their shared blues-influenced sound. The two bands share several alum, including Michael McDonald, Jeff Baxter, and Cornelius Bumpus. Their upcoming U.S. tour follows three U.K. dates in late 2017 in which the Doobie Brothers performed with Steely Dan.