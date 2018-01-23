News \

Watch St. Vincent Cover Sleater-Kinney’s “Modern Girl” in Pre-Show Warmup

St. Vincent tagged Carrie Brownstein in an extremely out of focus Instagram video where she’s covering “Modern Girl” off of Sleater-Kinney’s 2005 album The Woods. “Pre-show Sleater-Kinney warm up,” Annie Clark wrote in the caption. “Such a great song!”

Oddly, the blurry quality kind of enhances the effect of the video, placing the emphasis on Clark’s powerful vocals in her acoustic rendition. If nothing else, it inspires a listen to the original version.

Clark and her red beret were in sharper focus during Monday’s Tiny Desk performance.

Perhaps Clark was trying to nudge Brownstein into finishing the new Sleater-Kinney recordings she recently hinted at.

