Watch Nick Cave, Bono, Sinead O’Connor, Johnny Depp, and More Perform at Shane MacGowan’s 60th Birthday Celebration

Last night, after the passing of one Irish musical icon, musicians and celebrities from all walks of life gathered to celebrate the 60th birthday of another — Shane MacGowan, of Celtic punk legends the Pogues — at Dublin’s National Concert Hall.

MacGowan, who has used a wheelchair since an accident outside of a recording studio in 2015, joined the festivities at the end, performing with longtime pal Nick Cave and a band that included Irish musician Sharon Shannon, the Waterboys’s Steve Wickham, and members of the Pogues. Together, they covered the Pogues’s 1990 track “Summer in Siam,” the Irish Times reports.

Other musicians who joined in on the festivities included Carl Barat, Bobby Gillespie, Jesse Malin, Glen Hansard, Cerys Matthews, Spider Stacy, and Terry Woods, with surprise performances from Bono and Magda David (FKA Sinéad O’Connor). Bono, accompanied by Johnny Depp on guitar, performed the Pogues’s 1985 classic “A Rainy Night in Soho,” before briefly segueing into a tribute to the late Cranberries vocalist Dolores O’Riordan by belting “let it linger” towards the song’s conclusion. Watch clips from the night’s performances below.