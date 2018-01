Bedroom existentialist (Sandy) Alex G has posted a new one-off song to his YouTube channel. With a pretty melody and layered vocals low in the mix, “Fay” is typically soothing and unpretentious. (Sandy) Alex G’s latest formal release was last year’s album Rocket. Listen to “Fay” below, and read our 2017 interview with the artist, whose given name is Alex Giannascoli.