Roy and Kayla Moore’s Jewish Lawyer Voted for Doug Jones

At a spirited rally held on December 11, the night before failed Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore rode a long-suffering horse to the polls, his wife Kayla royally botched an attempt to dispel the notion that her alleged child molester husband is also a bigot.

“Fake news would tell you that we don’t care for Jews. And I tell you all this because I’ve seen it and I just want to set the record straight while they’re here,” Kayla told the crowd. “One of our attorneys is a Jew. We have very close friends that are Jewish, and rabbis, and we also fellowship with them.”

The clip worth revisiting considering how Kayla added like, seven extra vowels to the word “Jew.” Perhaps it was the emphasis from her Southern accent, or perhaps it’s because she clearly overestimated what she assumed was a devastating mic drop, but she really leans hard into “Jew” when “Jewish” or “a Jewish person” would have sounded more appropriate. Or, appropriate as it could possibly sound when someone’s religious background is being used as a political prop.

It turns out that their “Jew” lawyer doesn’t return the love. Sure, Richard Jaffe, an Alabama defense lawyer fulfilled his professional obligation in defending the Moores’ son Caleb from drug charges in 2016, but his heart belongs to the Democrat candidate and Alabama Senator-elect Doug Jones.

“There could not be a more passionate supporter of Doug than me!” Jaffe told the Washington Examiner. Jaffe was happy to vote for, donate to, and raise money for Jones as they have been close friends for over 30 years. The Birmingham attorney told the Examiner that he plans on traveling to Washington D.C. to attend his old friend’s swearing-in on Wednesday.

Kayla’s defense of her husband came a week after Roy Moore said that Jewish liberal donor George Soros “is going to the same place that people who don’t recognize God and morality and accept his salvation are going. And that’s not a good place.”

Fortunately for the Moores, Roy seems to be taking his loss well.