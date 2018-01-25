Rostam – “Pink Moon” (Nick Drake Cover)

Rostam has another harmonica-heavy special release for Spotify, featuring a stripped-down rendition of “Bike Dream” from his new album Half-Light, released this past September, and a cover of Nick Drake’s “Pink Moon.” It’s the latest in a series of ambitious Rostam covers; previously, he’s taken on Bob Dylan’s “Like a Rolling Stone” and the Pogues’ “Fairytale of New York.” Listen to his latest below.

In addition to the Spotify set, Rostam is reportedly working on the fourth Vampire Weekend LP. He is also embarking on a U.S. tour in support of Half-Light, kicking off January 29 in Atlanta. Listen below and read our recent feature with Rostam here.