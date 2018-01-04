Report: Jimmy Iovine Is Leaving Apple

Apple Music boss Jimmy Iovine is expected to leave the company in August, Billboard reports. Iovine has led Apple’s music division since 2014, overseeing the launch of Apple Music and an industry-wide paradigm shift from paid song downloads to monthly subscription streaming and original content. His departure is reportedly timed to the full vesting of his Apple shares. It’s not yet known who may be tapped to replace him.

A legendary figure in the record business and a successful record producer himself, Iovine is best-known as the founder of Interscope Records and as a label executive. In 2006, Iovine partnered with Dr. Dre to co-found the popular Beats by Dre audio brand. Apple acquired Beats for $3 billion in 2014, turning the company’s then-obscure streaming platform into the basis for Apple Music. In addition to the brand and technology, Apple had sought out Iovine and Dr. Dre’s executive talent, CEO Tim Cook said in an interview at the time.