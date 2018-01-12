Rebecca Hall Donates Wages From New Woody Allen Film to Charity

Actress Rebecca Hall has donated her wages from Woody Allen’s forthcoming film A Rainy Day in New York to the Time’s Up anti-harassment initiative. The actress wrote on Instagram that she regrets working for the director, who has repeatedly been accused of childhood sexual abuse by his daughter Dylan Farrow, most recently in a December editorial in the Los Angeles Times.

“After reading and re-reading Dylan Farrow’s statements of a few days ago and going back and reading the older ones, I see, not only how complicated this matter is, but that my actions have made another woman feel silenced and dismissed,” Hall wrote. “That is not something that sits easily with me in the current or indeed any moment, and I am profoundly sorry. I regret this decision and wouldn’t make the same one today.”

Hall follows co-star Griffin Newman in donating earnings from the film to charity. Both have minor roles. Newman donated his salary to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network in October. “I believe he is guilty,” Newman wrote in a series of tweets at the time. “I can’t keep professionally operating from a place of fear.”

Lady Bird director Greta Gerwig, who acted in Allen’s 2012 film To Rome With Love, and Mira Sorvino, who starred in Allen’s 1995 film The Mighty Aphrodite, have also condemned the director in recent weeks. “If I had known then what I know now, I would not have acted in the film,” Gerwig told The New York Times. “I have not worked for him again, and I will not work for him again.”

You can read Hall’s full statement below.