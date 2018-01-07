Is Radiohead Really Suing Lana Del Rey For Copyright Infringement? [UPDATE]

Earlier this weekend, Radiohead were rumored to be taking legal action against Lana Del Rey for copyright infringement. The similarities between Rey’s Lust For Life track “Get Free” and Radiohead’s “Creep” feel a little more than coincidental, with sites like NME and The Sun recently alleging that the band intended to take Rey to court in a copyright dispute.

Though these allegations have since been proven to be inaccurate, the situation seems far from resolved. A spokesperson on behalf of Radiohead has shared with The Sun that “both teams are trying to thrash it out behind the scenes to prevent going to court.” “It’s understood that Radiohead’s team are hoping for the band to either receive compensation or be credited on the list of songwriters to receive royalties.”

“Get Free” currently only credits Lana Del Rey, Kieron Menzies, and Rick Nowels as songwriters. Given the popularity of the song, which follows tracks like “Love” and “Lost For Life” on the Billboard Hot 100, the settlement could mean quite a bit of money for the English five-piece band. Recently, the band’s frontman Thom Yorke has continued to voice his frustrations by streaming giant Spotify, a service he’s previously referred to as “the last desperate fart of a dying corpse.”

Update (1:45 p.m. ET): Lana Del Rey recently confirmed the existence of this legal dispute on Twitter. “Although I know my song wasn’t inspired by “Creep,” Radiohead feel it was and want 100% of the publishing,” she tweeted. “I offered up to 40 [percent] over the last few months, but they will only accept 100. Their lawyers have been relentless, so we will deal with it in court.” Read the new statement below in full.