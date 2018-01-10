Quavo and Travis Scott visited Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday to perform “Eye 2 Eye” from their recent collaboration album Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho. The two artists rapped against a backdrop designed like a desert at twilight, complete with animated bats, plastic cacti, and a large real-life lizard—in apparent tribute to the album’s cover artist Ralph Steadman’s illustration work with Hunter S. Thompson in Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas. Midway through the set, Takeoff shows up. Watch below.