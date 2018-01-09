Video: Quavo & Nicki Minaj – “She For Keeps”

Quality Control has released visuals for Quavo and Nicki Minaj’s duet “She For Keeps” from the insurgent Atlanta rap label’s December compilation mixtape Control the Streets Volume 1. The video features Quavo in a bright lime green fanny pack. Nicki raps upside down on a bed, and in the passenger seat of a flying car in outer space, but really I can’t stop thinking about that fanny pack, which receives several close-ups. Flip phones and an NES video game console also make appearances. The two rappers last collaborated on Migos’ Culture 2 lead single “Motorsport.” Watch below.