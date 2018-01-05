Prosecutors Drop Rape, Kidnapping Charges Against Polish Metal Band Decapitated

Prosecutors in Washington State dropped rape and kidnapping charges against all four members of the Polish metal band Decapitated on Friday. The decision comes just 11 days before they were set to go to trial after being accused of gang raping a woman on their tour bus after a show in Spokane in August of 2017.

Spokane County prosecutor Kelly Fitzgerald filed a motion to dismiss all charges “in the interest of justice” and “for the well being of the victim,” The Spokesman-Review reports. The case was dismissed without prejudice, so the members of Decapitated could theoretically face charges again sometime in the future.

“We’ve discussed with [the accuser] and her advocates and feel at this time it’s best for her to heal,” Fitzgerald said. The prosecutor also noted, “This has been traumatizing to her,” and cited the potential length of the trial as another reason to drop the charges.

Steve Graham, the attorney representing band member Waclaw Kieltyka, said, “Everyone is relieved and they’re looking to get back home.”

Kieltyka, Rafal Piotrowski, Hubert Wiecek, and Michal Lysejko were arrested in California back in September after a woman accused them of raping her after one of their earlier shows. The accuser claimed that she and a friend had been held captive on the band’s tour bus. According to the alleged victim, her friend was able to escape but she was not and was raped by all four band members.

The members of Decapitated maintained their innocence throughout, pleading not guilty to rape and kidnapping charges back in October. Although the accuser was found with “significant bruising to her upper arms consistent with being restrained,” lawyers for the band argue these were from her participation in mosh pits.

Piotrowski, Kieltyka, Wiecek, and Lysejko are expected to return home to Poland once they are officially cleared by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.