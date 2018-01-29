Primavera Sound 2018 Lineup Announced: Lorde, Björk, Arctic Monkeys and More

Primavera Sound, the early-summer festival based in Barcelona, has announced its full lineup for this year. The year’s biggest and most notable performers include Lorde, Björk, Arctic Monkeys (who are gradually making a return to performing after a several-year hiatus), Fever Ray, and Rock Album of the Year Grammy winners The War on Drugs. Other major attractions on the eclectic bill include Migos, Tyler, the Creator, Kelela, The Breeders, Thundercat, Slowdive, Father John Misty, Four Tet, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Belle and Sebastian, Oneohtrix Point Never, Ty Segall, Rhye, and a version of Spiritualized backed by an orchestra and choir. See the full lineup below, and purchase tickets to the festival here.