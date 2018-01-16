Preoccupations Announce Album New Material, Release Single “Espionage”

Preoccupations–the Calgary post-punk quartet formerly known as Viet Cong–has announced a forthcoming album with the appealingly deadpan title New Material. The record, their third, was produced by Justin Meldal-Johnson (who you may know from M83’s Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming), and will arrive March 23 via Jagjaguwar. The band also released the album-opening “Espionage,” a tune with the dark and driving feel of a Factory Records single, delving further into the new wave/industrial zone they began exploring on their self-titled second album from 2016. Hear it below.