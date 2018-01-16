News \

Police: Dolores O’Riordan’s Death Is “Not Being Treated as Suspicious”

Scotland Yard announced on Tuesday that the sudden death of 46-year-old Dolores O’Riordan is “not being treated as suspicious.” The Cranberries singer passed away on Monday while she was in London for a recording session.

“Police in Westminster have dealt with a sudden death. Officers were called at 9.05 am on Monday 15 January to a hotel in Park Lane, W1. A 46-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene,” A spokeswoman for the police said in a statement issued to the Guardian. “The death is not being treated as suspicious. A report will be compiled for the coroner.”

O’Riordan was staying at the London Hilton when she passed away. A cause of death has not yet been determined.

“It is with deep regret that we can confirm a guest sadly passed away at the hotel on Monday 15 January,” a rep from the hotel said in a statement. “We offer our sincere condolences to their family at this difficult time.”

The surviving members of the Cranberries tweeted a brief statement in honor of their friend and long-time collaborator.

Musicians like Liz Phair and Questlove paid their respects to O’Riordan shortly after news broke of her death on Monday.

