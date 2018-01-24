The Fall frontman and notorious troublemaker Mark E. Smith passed away at 60 on Wednesday. After the news broke, fellow musicians, friends, and other artists used social media to pay tribute to the post-punk icon. The outpouring of remembrances from the likes of Pixies, Edgar Wright, Win Butler, and Smith’s ex-wife and former bandmate Brix Smith Start shed a little light on the enormous and wide-ranging influence of Smith’s four-decade career.

RIP Mark E Smith pic.twitter.com/4BezoJzeQz — PIXIES (@PIXIES) January 24, 2018

I’m taking the news in right now. I will put a statement out tomorrow. I hope you will all understand. Thank you for your lovely messages, they mean a lot. I love you, Brix pic.twitter.com/P0rEU6CeC5 — Brix Smith Start (@Brixsmithstart) January 24, 2018

Sad news! There’s never been anyone like Mark E. Smith or The Fall. RIP #markesmith . pic.twitter.com/7KIyuHnfoq — superchunk (@superchunk) January 24, 2018

Blasting the Fall today. Wish more artist were as true to themselves! RIP Mark E. — win butler (@DJWindows98) January 24, 2018

Mark E Smith will always be one of the pillars of influence for me as lyricist and trouble maker. I’ve built trust in people based on wether they owned and actually loved Fall records. Thanks 4 making rock literary, and mischievous. RIP. — CEDRIC BIXLER ZAVALA (@cedricbixler_) January 24, 2018

We can’t beleive Mark E Smith has died. Good-bye dear friend and collaborator… https://t.co/eAiFBOyNeG — Mouse On Mars (@MoM_official) January 24, 2018

Saddened to hear of Mark E Smith passing today. Sending love and peace to his family and listening to The Fall all afternoon… RIP Mark. pic.twitter.com/3uSAVPrxub — Third Man Records (@thirdmanrecords) January 24, 2018

Ah mannnn! Give me the lead!!!!bye, mark, and thanks! pic.twitter.com/ybBlMCyT6n — graham coxon (@grahamcoxon) January 24, 2018

I have a Mark E Smith story actually. Back in the day Suede got asked to support The Fall on a couple of dates. To a man we were massive fans and VERY excited to be asked. Everyone told us he could be rough on support bands but he was great. Lots of time to soundcheck. (1) — Mat Osman (@matosman) January 24, 2018

Especially when Skinner asked, “Do you like any of the new bands who are calling you an influence.”

Mark said “Like who?”

Skinner asked “Well, like Suede.” There was a perfectly timed beat. “Never heard of them.” — Mat Osman (@matosman) January 24, 2018

🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹 A post shared by CAT POWER (@catpowerofficial) on Jan 24, 2018 at 1:18pm PST

Mark E Smith. An artist that knew no compromise. A total one off and original. What a legend. pic.twitter.com/SEnQM5lvVn — Paddy Considine ☠️ (@PaddyConsidine) January 24, 2018

R.I.P. Mark E. Smith and thanks for the music https://t.co/kHklkkPJgZ — Andy Bell (@Andybebop) January 24, 2018

Alas, the great Mark E Smith has passed away. Not merely a legend of indie music, but someone who, for me, was a gateway into that very genre. Will be blasting the A Sides album all week now. The Fall are no more, long live the Fall! pic.twitter.com/rsxFybINmn — edgarwright (@edgarwright) January 24, 2018

RIP to one of the most difficult, problematic, geniuses punk ever produced, Mark E Smith, and I hope everyone he hurt and abused over the years is able to find peace some as well. — Damian Abraham (@leftfordamian) January 24, 2018

He WAS much appreciated. https://t.co/RVhE0SJveE Mark E Smith, who has died. — stuart murdoch (@nee_massey) January 24, 2018

“Every man hates what he has to deny-uh. Especially I-uh. Especially I-uh!” https://t.co/5SZtahgNrs — Liz Phair (@PhizLair) January 24, 2018