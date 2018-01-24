News \

Pixies, Superchunk, Stuart Murdoch and More Pay Tribute to the Fall Frontman Mark E. Smith

The Fall Perform At The Garage In London
CREDIT: Robin Little / Getty Images

The Fall frontman and notorious troublemaker Mark E. Smith passed away at 60 on Wednesday. After the news broke, fellow musicians, friends, and other artists used social media to pay tribute to the post-punk icon. The outpouring of remembrances from the likes of Pixies, Edgar Wright, Win Butler, and Smith’s ex-wife and former bandmate Brix Smith Start shed a little light on the enormous and wide-ranging influence of Smith’s four-decade career.

