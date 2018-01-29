Pinegrove Extend Their Hiatus, Will Refund Tickets for Canceled Tour Dates

Following a Facebook post on Pinegrove’s page by frontman Evan Stephens Hall in which he described and responded to allegations of “sexual coercion” by an unnamed woman, the band has announced an extended hiatus and does not seem to be rescheduling their canceled tour dates. The band will be issuing refunds for those tickets as they take “an extended period of time off the road.”

The Facebook note, published in November, described Hall’s “short but intense” relationship with a woman that he “monumentally misread.” In the post, Hall addressed “privilege of my gender and the accumulated privilege of being a recognized performer,” and apologized for on-stage behavior, including a remark that he “could sense who from the crowd would be interested in sleeping with [him] based on how they watched [him] perform.” At the end of the letter, Hall announced that the band cancelled all upcoming tour dates while he began a “long process of reflection.”