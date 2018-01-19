Hear Phoenix’s Previously Unreleased Ti Amo Demos and Sketches

In a tweet this afternoon, Phoenix announced that they’ll be releasing sketches and demos for their 2017 album Ti Amo to streaming services on upcoming Fridays, under the name Banque De France. Today’s batch of tracks includes eight snatches of music with very Phoenix-y titles like “Apertura” and “Caravaggio,” ranging in length from 30 seconds to about a minute and a half. Hear them below and read our June cover story on the band here.

Welcome to the vault! We’re making all of Ti Amo’s sketches and early versions available on streaming services! Starting today expect the collection to grow every friday on our BANQUE DE FRANCE channel: https://t.co/20WBDaBi0M 💘 pic.twitter.com/04VfSpLs0r — Phoenix (@wearephoenix) January 19, 2018