Pearl Jam Announce First Seattle Shows in Five Years

Following the leak of a number of baseball stadium tour dates on their official website, Pearl Jam have confirmed two Seattle, WA stadium gigs dubbed “The Home Shows.” The shows will take place on August 8 and 10 at Safeco Field. As Rolling Stone notes, this will be the first time in five years that the band has played in their hometown.

Pearl Jam have promised at least $1 million in proceeds made from the concerts to help tackle homelessness in the city, and have set a goal of $10 million total by the end of 2018 in conjunction with local business, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations. “Seattle is our hometown,” Stone Gossard said in a statement. “When there are challenges here, we want to be part of the solution. It’s heartening so many organizations and individuals are coming together to do the same. It’s going to take all of us.” For ticket information, visit their official site.