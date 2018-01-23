Oscars 2018:The Shape of Water Nabs 13 Nominations, Get Out Up for Best Picture

The nominations for the 90th Academy Awards were announced this morning in a live webcast hosted by Tiffany Haddish and Andy Serkis. Among the big winners in major categories were The Shape of Water and Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri. Jordan Peele snagged Best Picture and Best Director nominations for Get Out, and Daniel Kaluuya a nod for Best Actor. Jonny Greenwood was nominated for his excellent Phantom Thread score, and Sufjan Stevens for his song “Mystery of Love” in Call Me By Your Name. The ceremony is set to air on March 4. See the full list of nominees below.

Best Picture

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri

Best Director

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Best Actor

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Best Actress

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirese Ronan, Lady Bird

Meryl Streep, The Post

Best Actress in a Suppoting Role

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Alison Janney, I, Tonya

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Foreign Feature

A Fantastic Woman (Chile)

The Insult (Lebanon)

Loveless (Russia)

On Body and Soul (Hungary)

The Square (Sweden)

Best Documentary Short

Edith+Eddie

Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405

Heroin(e)

Knifeskills

Traffic Stop

Best Documentary Feature

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Faces Places

Icarus

Last Man in Aleppo

Strong Island

Best Original Song

“Mighty River,” Mudbound

“Mystery of Love,” Call Me By Your Name

“Remember Me,” Coco

“Stand Up For Something,” Marshall

“This is Me,” The Greatest Showman

Best Animated Feature

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Best Adapted Screenplay

Call Me By Your Name

Disaster Artist

Molly’s Game

Mudbound

Logan

Best Original Screenplay

The Big Sick

Get Out

Ladybird

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Production Design

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Beauty and the Beast

The Shape of Water

Best Cinematography

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Mudbound

The Shape of Water

Dunkirk

Best Costume Design

Beauty and the Beast

Darkest Hour

Phantom Thread

Victoria & Abdul

The Shape of Water

Achievement in Sound Editing

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Achievement in Sound Mixing

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Best Animated Short

Dear Basketball

Negative Space

Lou

Garden Party

Revolting Rhymes

Live Action Short Film

DeKalb Elementary

The Eleven O’Clock

My Nephew Emmett

The Silent Child

Watu Wote/All of Us

Original Score

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Achievement in Visual Effects

Blade Runner 2049

Kong: Skull Island

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Achievement in Editing

Baby Driver

Dunkirk

I, Tonya

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling

Darkest Hour

Victoria & Abdul

Wonder