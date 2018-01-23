Culture \
Oscars 2018:The Shape of Water Nabs 13 Nominations, Get Out Up for Best Picture
The nominations for the 90th Academy Awards were announced this morning in a live webcast hosted by Tiffany Haddish and Andy Serkis. Among the big winners in major categories were The Shape of Water and Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri. Jordan Peele snagged Best Picture and Best Director nominations for Get Out, and Daniel Kaluuya a nod for Best Actor. Jonny Greenwood was nominated for his excellent Phantom Thread score, and Sufjan Stevens for his song “Mystery of Love” in Call Me By Your Name. The ceremony is set to air on March 4. See the full list of nominees below.
Best Picture
Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri
Best Director
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Best Actor
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Best Actress
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirese Ronan, Lady Bird
Meryl Streep, The Post
Best Actress in a Suppoting Role
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Alison Janney, I, Tonya
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Foreign Feature
A Fantastic Woman (Chile)
The Insult (Lebanon)
Loveless (Russia)
On Body and Soul (Hungary)
The Square (Sweden)
Best Documentary Short
Edith+Eddie
Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405
Heroin(e)
Knifeskills
Traffic Stop
Best Documentary Feature
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Faces Places
Icarus
Last Man in Aleppo
Strong Island
Best Original Song
“Mighty River,” Mudbound
“Mystery of Love,” Call Me By Your Name
“Remember Me,” Coco
“Stand Up For Something,” Marshall
“This is Me,” The Greatest Showman
Best Animated Feature
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Best Adapted Screenplay
Call Me By Your Name
Disaster Artist
Molly’s Game
Mudbound
Logan
Best Original Screenplay
The Big Sick
Get Out
Ladybird
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Production Design
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Beauty and the Beast
The Shape of Water
Best Cinematography
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Mudbound
The Shape of Water
Dunkirk
Best Costume Design
Beauty and the Beast
Darkest Hour
Phantom Thread
Victoria & Abdul
The Shape of Water
Achievement in Sound Editing
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Achievement in Sound Mixing
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Best Animated Short
Dear Basketball
Negative Space
Lou
Garden Party
Revolting Rhymes
Live Action Short Film
DeKalb Elementary
The Eleven O’Clock
My Nephew Emmett
The Silent Child
Watu Wote/All of Us
Original Score
Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Achievement in Visual Effects
Blade Runner 2049
Kong: Skull Island
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Achievement in Editing
Baby Driver
Dunkirk
I, Tonya
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
Darkest Hour
Victoria & Abdul
Wonder