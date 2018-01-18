Offset Apologizes for “I Cannot Vibe With Queers” Verse

Migos’ rapper Offset caught heat after one of his verses on the YFN Lucci track “Boss Life” was criticized for being homophobic. His verse “Pinky ring crystal clear, 40k spent on a private Lear/60k solitaire/I cannot vibe with queer” sparked a backlash among fans despite the rapper’s claim that he “didn’t write the line about gay people.”

Offset saying he doesn’t vibe with queers while constantly wearing and PARADING clothes by gay designers is the REAL gag. — MNEK (@MNEK) January 18, 2018

Offset responded to the controversy with a lengthy statement posted on Instagram paired with a visual of the dictionary definitions of “queer,” arguing that he meant “lingo that means strange or odd,” not people who identify as LGBT. He also shared the apology in a now-deleted series of Instagram stories.

“I have said before since these issues before that I got love for all people,” Offset wrote. “My passion for fashion has lead me to a lot of gay people around me who I have mad respect for and we are very cool so I’m not in a place where I’m hating like that.”