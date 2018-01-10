Watch Obama Talk About Dancing With Prince in Clip From David Letterman’s New Netflix Show

In his first talk-show appearance since leaving office last January, Barack Obama confesses to flaunting his dad dance moves during a Prince performance at the White House. In a preview for David Letterman’s new Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, Obama talks about the chance opportunity that happened a handful of months before Prince’s passing. He told Letterman that daughter Sasha goaded him into dancing, and he had no choice but to flaunt his best moves alongside the man he called a creative icon. Obama went on to share some dancing advice: According to the former POTUS, it’s all about “staying in the pocket.” Watch the full preview below.