New Orleans Jazz Fest Announces 2018 Lineup: Aretha Franklin, Jack White, David Byrne, Beck, Aerosmith

CREDIT: Jack White: Larry Busacca/Getty Images; David Byrne: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images; Aretha Franklin: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival has officially announced its 2018 lineup. This year’s headliners include Aretha Franklin, Aerosmith, Sting, Jimmy Buffett, Beck, Jack White, and David Byrne. Additional performers at the multi-stage fest include Trombone Shorty, Sturgill Simpson, Steve Miller Band, Cage the Elephant, Khalid, Common, Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell, Bonnie Raitt, Maze featuring Frankie Beverly, Big Freedia, Tank and the Bangas, the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Soul Rebels and Rebirth brass bands, and New Orleans’ own ’90s holdovers Better Than Ezra. See the full list of performers in the festival’s animated announcement video below.

