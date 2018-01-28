News \

Netflix Announces Rap Documentary Series Featuring Nas, 2 Chainz, Just Blaze, and More

CREDIT: Mark Horton/WireImage/Getty Images

Netflix has announced a new rap documentary series called Rapture. Each installment of the eight-episode series will follow the lives of a professional rapper, and the first season is already set to feature Nas, Logic, T.I., 2 Chainz, Just Blaze, and Rapsody, as well as Dave East, G-Eazy, and A Boogie Wit da Hoodie. Nas is also slated to release a new documentary of his 2014 performance at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. later this year. Watch the trailer for the documentary series below.

Rob Arcand
