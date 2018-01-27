Report: Nelly Files Countersuit Against Rape Accuser

Nelly has filed a countersuit against a woman who is suing him for rape. Last month, Monique Greene filed a lawsuit claiming Nelly sexually assaulted her on his tour bus after a show in October. Greene is also suing the musician for defamation.

In the new countersuit, Nelly asserts that the allegations of sexual assault is false. The lawsuit claims that the two had consensual sex on his tour bus, and that Greene was only upset after one of Nelly’s tour performers entered the room.

The countersuit also asserts that Greene intentionally sought to damage Nelly’s reputation. It alleges that because of the claims, Nelly hasn’t been able to book headlining shows and promote upcoming music. The suit also points out that Nelly was “forced” to cancel a Washington show, which resulted in “substantial monetary losses.”

In a statement shared with Pitchfork, Nelly’s lawyers add that though “Nelly is sensitive to women that have been victimized and marginalized,” that systemic issue “is not the case here.” “He will not stand silent. He intends to speak through his pleadings, as it should be,” the statement continues. “His accuser’s lawsuit, as predicted, is nothing more than an attempted money grab. It will not happen.”

Greene’s suit also alleges that two women (whose names have been withheld) have also accused the musician of sexual assault within the last two years. Their testimonies were originally cited as evidence that Nelly has allegedly had a pattern of “[preying] on his selected female fans.” “The recent addition of a ‘Jane Doe 1 and 2′ is completely fabricated and an attempt to give credibility to his accuser’s far fetched story,” the statement says. “Nelly welcomes the opportunity to litigate this case in court.”

Nelly has filed a motion to strike Greene’s claim that he assaulted the other two women and a motion to dismiss her claims for defamation. In October, Nelly called the initial allegations “false and defaming,” saying that he was “completely innocent.” The charges were later dropped by the prosecutor last month. Read the full statement from Nelly’s lawyer below.