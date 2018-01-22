Neil Diamond Retires From Touring Due to Parkinson’s Disease

Two days before his 77th birthday, Neil Diamond has announced his retirement from touring. Shows scheduled for Australia and New Zealand in March have been cancelled. Diamond said in a statement that he was recently diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease. The singer-songwriter intends to continue making music.

“I plan to remain active in writing, recording and other projects for a long time to come,” Diamond said. “My thanks go out to my loyal and devoted audiences around the world. You will always have my appreciation for your support and encouragement. This ride has been ‘so good, so good, so good’ thanks to you.”

Diamond’s last album was Acoustic Christmas in 2016. He is scheduled to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Grammy Awards on Sunday. Read Diamond’s full statement below: