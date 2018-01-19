Video: Nas, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Dave East, & Aloe Blacc – “Wrote My Way Out”

Last month, Lin-Manuel Miranda released the first of what he said would be known as “Hamildrops”—a sequel of sorts to his Hamilton mixtape from 2016. The first Hamildrop, “Ben Franklin’s Song,” featured the Decemberists, who wrote music to some leftover lyrics Miranda had prepared for the Hamilton musical but never used. On Friday, Miranda dropped the second release in the series, a video for “Wrote My Way Out,” which features Nas, Dave East, and Aloe Blacc, and was originally included as a track on the aforementioned 2016 mixtape.

Watch the video below.